Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Congratulates Chennai For Victory, Lauds Curran's Cameo

Deam11 IPL 2020 opened with a superb match as Chennai clinched the curtain-raiser victory over the defending champions Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. After the match, Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to laud the great start to the 'cracker of a tournament'. The MS Dhoni-led side managed to win over Mumbai by 5 wickets.
Virender Sehwag’s tweet was quick to catch the netizens' eye for its cheeky jibe, hitting over 23,000 likes in less than an hour. Sehwag hailed Ambati Rayadu's brilliant knocks and Faf du Plessis’s stunner of a catch that sent Hardik Pandya back to the dugout. However, for Sehwag, it was Sam Curran's cameo at the end that changed the game.
Great start to the IPL. Looks like it's going to be a cracker of a tournament.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2020
Rayudu and Du plessis were brilliant but Sam Curran's cameo in the end was the difference.
Idli beats Vada Pav again #CSKvsMI
In the season's first game, Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni & Co. were able to restrict Mumbai's big-hitters and the title-holders 162/3 in their 20 overs. During their own turn at bat, Chennai was off to a disastrous start and when in the first two overs they found themselves down two wickets for just 6 runs scored. But it was all uphill for the ‘Yellow Army’ from there as Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis added 115 runs for the third-wicket stand before Rayudu had to depart for a spectacular 48-ball 71 at a strike rate of 147.92 that included six boundaries and three maximums.
The four-time champions paid for their sloppy fielding with a loss during their first match of IPL 2020. Faf scored his 13th IPL half-century and ensured that Chennai won the match by 5 wickets with only four balls to spare.
