Suresh Raina Sends 'all The Good Vibes' To Chennai Team In UAE Ahead Of IPL Opening Clash

Wishing his team success, Suresh Raina tweeted a message for the Chennai lads as they gear up to take on defending champions Mumbai in the opening clash of IPL 2020. Taking to Twitter, Raina sent the Chennai team 'all the good vibes,' motivating MS Dhoni & Co. to clinch the title in UAE. The veteran all-rounder had pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons but has hinted that he might join the squad later in the tournament.

Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I’m not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it! 💪 #WhistlePodu https://t.co/G48ybhcbYR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 19, 2020

Suresh Raina travels back to India

Days after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Suresh Raina had travelled to the UAE and was also set to play the IPL 2020. However, Raina pulled out of the tournament and flew back to India to be with his family, citing personal reasons. He had also hinted at making a possible comeback while also emphasizing the need to stay with his family amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Suresh Raina also received the backing and support of his Chennai team as he opted to sit out of this year's IPL edition.

Chennai to face Mumbai in opening clash

Title-holders Mumbai will be looking to start on a confident note whereas Chennai will be eager to avenge last year's heartbreaking loss in the tournament decider. However, the three-time champions would be hoping to prove a point or two despite the unavailability of two of their prolific players- Suresh Raina, and, Harbhajan Singh who had backed out from the competition due to personal reasons and while they have their bases covered in the spin department, it remains to be seen who will be their number three batsman this time around. Veteran batsmen Shane Watson, and Ambati Rayudu would be expected to occupy that spot.

Sharma - de Kock to open for Mumbai

At the press conference two days prior to commencement, Head Coach Mahela Jayawardane informed that the squad will persist with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock as openers despite the addition of explosive batsman Chris Lynn to their arsenal. Head Coach Mahela Jayawardane added that the duo has been consistent and he does not see a reason to disturb the combination.

