Dhoni's Rare DRS Errors Leave Fans Baffled As Mumbai Vs Chennai Intensifies

With the Dream11 IPL 2020 curtain-raiser already underway, fans have been taking to social media to share their reactions for the Mumbai vs Chennai game. The Mumbai vs Chennai encounter is taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The first innings has already seen several iconic moments.

Many fans have pointed out Rohit Sharma’s poor record against leg-spin, while also hilariously praising young Sam Curran for his yellow headband. The Mumbai vs Chennai match also sees former Indian captain MS Dhoni take to the field after over 400 days. However, many fans took to Twitter to express their surprise after MS Dhoni’s DRS call went wrong during the first innings.

Fans shocked as MS Dhoni DRS call proves incorrect

The incident occurred during the 14th over of the game. On the fourth ball of Piyush Chawla’s third over, the umpire adjudged not out to an LBW appeal. However, despite Piyush Chawla hinting that the ball was missing the stumps, MS Dhoni proceeded to review the decision. The umpire ultimately proved to be correct, with the ball indeed missing the stumps.

However, after MS Dhoni made the incorrect DRS call, fans took to Twitter to express their surprise. Notably, the Decision Review System (DRS) is also called the 'Dhoni Review System' by cricket fans, due to MS Dhoni’s successful record of reviewing umpire decisions correctly. But after the MS Dhoni’s DRS call during the first match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 proved to be incorrect, many fans shared hilarious memes and comments to express their surprise.

Dhoni losing DRS... Oh it's 2020... Understandable — Dhaval Mehta (@iamdhaval29) September 19, 2020

Mumbai vs Chennai live streaming: playing XI

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

Mumbai vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live streaming: How to watch Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 live in India?

For fans looking to watch the Mumbai vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream online, they can do so by watching the game on Disney+ Hotstar. The Mumbai vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live telecast in India is also available on Star Sports Select 1/HD. The live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Mumbai and Chennai’s social media handles as well as Dream11 IPL 2020’s official pages.

Image Credits: IPL T20 Twitter