Dream11 IPL Top Wicket-takers: Archer 2nd With 17 Wickets, Level With Bumrah And Shami

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan defeated table-toppers Mumbai by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 25 in the 45th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Rajasthan’s English import Jofra Archer starred with the ball as he claimed the wickets of dynamic Mumbai opener Quinton de Kock and middle-order batsman Saurabh Tiwary. Archer’s figures of 2-31 also extended his Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets tally to 17 wickets and it brought him on levelling terms with Indian speed guns Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai) and Mohammad Shami (Punjab).

Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers: Kagiso Rabada continues stay at the top

Jofra Archer has played all 12 matches for the Rajasthan franchise so far in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The English all-rounder has collected 17 wickets in the process at an impressive average of 18.82. He is currently only trailing behind Delhi’s South African import Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets from 11 matches) in terms of Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers.

Interestingly, Indian speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have also taken 17 wickets each in the season. However, Jofra Archer managed to leapfrog both with his recent match-winning spell as he holds a slightly better average. Archer’s average of 18.82 puts him above both, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, in the Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list where the two Indian pacers occupy the No. 3 and No. 4 spots respectively at the time of writing this report.

Bangalore’s leggie Yuzvendra Chahal is the lone spinner in the top five with 16 wickets this season. He is currently just a wicket away from joining the pace trio of Archer, Bumrah and Shami in the Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list. Chahal holds an even more impressive average (18.50) in comparison to the three aforementioned pacers.

However, Mohammad Shami will once again get a shot at jumping higher in the list as he is expected to take field for Punjab in their must-win Dream11 IPL 2020 clash against Kolkata on Monday, October 26. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and a win for Punjab would put them in the top four of the Dream11 IPL points table. Here is a look at the entire updated Dream11 IPL points table after 45 completed matches.

Take a look at the Points Table after Match 45 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/AkhskmTneU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020

