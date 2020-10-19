KL Rahul Praises "Phenomenal" Mohammed Shami After Nail-biting Win Against Mumbai

The Punjab side created history on Sunday, becoming the first side to win after two Super Overs. The Dream11 IPL 2020 clash between Mumbai and Punjab went right down to the wire, with the match featuring several twists and turns. Despite their record, it was the Punjab players who rose to the occasion to take the victory, with captain KL Rahul reserving special praise for fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Excludes Kohli's Bangalore, Dhoni's Chennai As Dream11 IPL 2020 Finalists

Mohammed Shami’s Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over masterclass

Punjab bowler Mohammed Shami had a memorable outing even before the Super Overs. The fast bowler picked up the two crucial wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, as he ended with figures of 4-0-30-2. However, it was in the first Super Over that the 30-year-old truly came into his own.

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham Trolls Punjab Teammate Glenn Maxwell For Taking Coke Bottles From The Ground

With Mumbai set a target of six in the first Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over, many thought the match to be a foregone conclusion. However, Mohammed Shami showed great skill and technique to defend the low total. Mohammed Shami refused to be fazed by star batsmen Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, as he executed his plan to perfection. Mohammed Shami consistently nailed his yorkers, with the batsmen struggling to get the ball way in the Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Leaves Dream11 IPL 2020 Halfway, Fans Set To Miss His Commentary

Captain KL Rahul praised Mohammed Shami’s Mumbai vs Punjab performance

Punjab captain KL Rahul was all praise for his strike bowler after the Mumbai vs Punjab game. Revealing Mohammed Shami’s plan for the Super Over, KL Rahul disclosed that the fast bowler wanted to go for six yorkers. Calling Mohammed Shami phenomenal, KL Rahul praised Punjab’s senior players for rising to the occasion.

Mohammed Shami’s Dream11 IPL 2020 stats roundup

Mohammed Shami has performed the role of Punjab’s strike bowler admirably. The fast bowler has predominantly been tasked with bowling the powerplay and the death overs and has done his job in most of the Dream11 IPL 2020 matches. Mohammed Shami has managed to pick 14 wickets in nine Dream11 IPL 2020 encounters. The fast bowler has a strike rate of 17.05 in the tournament, with his bowling average reading 21.28.

Also Read: David Warner Responds To All Fans' Suggestions On Coming Back In The Dream11 IPL 2020

The historic win takes Punjab to sixth in the Dream11 IPL 2020 table, with the side having six points from nine games. The loss means that the Mumbai outfit stays second, with 12 points from nine games in the competition. While Punjab will face table-toppers Delhi in their next game, Mumbai will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai team next.

Image Credits: Punjab Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.