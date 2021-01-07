Dream11 Super Smash 2021 OV Vs CS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Otago Volts will take on the Central Sparks in Match 11 of the Dream11 Super Smash 2020-21. The OV vs CS match is scheduled to begin at 7:40 AM IST from University Oval, Dunedin on January 8, 2021. Here are the OV vs CS live streaming details, how to watch Super Smash 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Super Smash 2021: OV vs CS preview

Coming into this game, both, the Otago Volts and the Central Stags are at almost an equal level. With two wins from four games, the Stags are currently in third place on the points table - just one place ahead of their competitors for this game. Having won two out of their three games in the tournament so far, the Otago Volts, also with eight points, are in fourth place on the points table due to their lower net run rate of -0.170. Having won their previous fixture against the Northern Knights by 2 wickets, the Volts will have a slight advantage in the game.

Dream11 Super Smash 2021 live in India: OV vs CS live streaming details

None of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the OV vs CS live stream on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website. OV vs CS live scores and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket. Match updates and OV vs CS live scores can also be found on the websites and social media handles of the participating teams.

Dream11 Super Smash 2021: OV vs CS squads

Otago Volts: Anaru Kitchen, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan Smith, Michael Rae, Max Chu, Matthew Bacon, Mitch Renwick, Dale Phillips, Cam Hawkins, Jarrod McKay

Central Sparks: George Worker, Will Young, Seth Rance, Dane Cleaver, Ben Wheeler, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Ajaz Patel, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, Ross Taylor, Ben Smith, Greg Hay, Christian Leopard, Bayley Wiggins, Brad Schmulian, Ray Toole, Jayden Lennox

Dream11 Super Smash 2021: OV vs CS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at University Oval, Dunedin is expected, like a lot of Kiwi pitches, to provide some excellent support to the pacers, especially while the ball is still new. The batsmen will have to hang in there and wait for the swinging conditions of the pitch to fade before attempting anything risky. Accuweather predicts a fair bit of rain starting from around 4 PM local time, meaning that we may be in for a shortened game on Friday.

