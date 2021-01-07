Abu Dhabi T10 Locks In Top Indian Brand As Sponsors Despite COVID-19 Ahead Of Jan 28 Start

The Abu Dhabi T10, which was originally scheduled to be played from November 18-29, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be played from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The league will feature all the eight teams that participated in the third edition of the competition last year.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi T10 League has retained Indian-based 'Vimal Elaichi' as their umpiring sponsors for the upcoming tournament. The news about their association was announced on Twitter by the official handle of Abu Dhabi T10 League. Notably, 'Vimal Elaichi' was also the league's umpiring sponsors in the last edition of the competition.

Abu Dhabi T10 teams and format

The one of a kind tournament which was started in 2017 has seen some of the world's most prominent cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Chris Lynn, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo among others. It's an exciting format where runs scored are galore as a side gets to play only 10 overs. The competition is a round-robin followed by knockouts and the final. The eight Abu Dhabi T10 teams that will compete in the tournament are Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors, Pune Devils, Qalandars, Team Abu Dhabi.

Shahid Afridi signed as 'icon player' by Lahore Qalandars

Afridi has been signed by Lahore Qalandars as an icon player where he will represent the franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Sameen Rana welcomed Afridi in a statement saying that the Pakistan veteran is an exciting and experienced cricketer. He added that the Qalandars family is proud to welcome him back as an icon player for the upcoming season of Abu Dhabi T10. Rana further said that they look forward to welcoming Afridi to Qalandars family and were hopeful that his presence will take the team to new heights in the season.

Afirid's countrymate Mohammad Amir, who recently retired from international cricket, will represent Pune Devils in the upcoming edition of the league. Notably, Pune Devils were known as Karnataka Tuskers last year. The news about Amir's participation in the Abu Dhabi T10 League was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the league in December.

