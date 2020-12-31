Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 NS W Vs WB W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Northern Spirit Women and the Wellington Blaze Women will lock horns in the league match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 on Friday, January 1. The match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui from 8:10 AM IST onwards. Here is a look at the NS W vs WB W live stream information, NS W vs WB W squads, NS W vs WB W live scores, and how to watch Women's Super Smash T20 live in India.

Women's Super Smash T20 live: NS W vs WB W preview

The Wellington Blaze Women have put up a dominating performance in the tournament so far due to which they won both their matches by a comfortable margin. The team will look to carry on their current performance and look to win the upcoming match versus the Northern Spirit. Amelia Kerr has been the best player so far and will be once again expected to perform with both bat and ball.

This will be the second match of the tournament for the Northern Spirit Women, and they will look to make it two wins out of two by winning the upcoming clash. The Spirit started the tournament with a win versus the Central Hinds by 17 runs. Caitlin Gurrey will be expected to be among runs after scoring 57 runs off 40 balls in the previous match. Fans can expect an exciting contest between these two teams.

NS W vs WB W squads

NS W: Olivia Lobb, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Kate Anderson, Makayla Templeton, Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Lucy Boucher, Meddy Hyde, Kayley Knight, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker.

WB W: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Bethany Molony, Sophie Devine, Olivia Boivin, Deanna Doughty

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Pitch report

The pitch at Mount Maunganui will assist both batters and bowlers equally. While batters will look to score big runs and take the team to a decent total, the bowlers will look to pick up wickets and stop the run flow. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first as the bowlers have done reasonably well in the tournament so far.

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be sunny during the fixture. Fortunately for the fans and the teams, rain is likely to stay away from the contest. The temperatures during the match are likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

NS W vs WB W live stream: NS W vs WB W live scores and Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 live in India

The live matches of the tournament will not be telecasted in India. However, the multi-sports aggregator platform, FanCode, has come on board as an exclusive streaming partner for the competition in the country. Cricket fans can tune in to the platform to catch NS W vs WB W live in India. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament for the NS W vs WB W live scores.

