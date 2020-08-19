Dream11's Brand Ambassador Rohit Sharma Thrilled With IPL 2020 Title Sponsorship Update

Online fantasy sports company Dream11 was named the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League for 2020 on Tuesday. Dream11 replaced VIVO after the BCCI had earlier suspended the Chinese smartphone making company's contract as the title sponsor for the high-octane league. Dream11 is now set to pay ₹222 crore to be the title sponsors for the thirteenth edition of the IPL.

IPL Dream11 deal: Rohit Sharma congratulates Dream11 for bagging the IPL sponsorship deal

Several members of the cricketing fraternity congratulated Dream11 for bagging the IPL sponsorship deal. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is also the brand ambassador of Dream11. The right-hander took to Twitter to congratulate Dream11 on acquiring the IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights.

Congratulations to @Dream11 for bagging the title sponsorship for @IPL 2020 #Dream11IPL — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 18, 2020

Rohit Sharma's tweet came on the day when it was confirmed that he is set to become the fourth Indian cricketer to win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award -- the highest sporting award of the nation after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma's name has been finalized by the National Sports Awards Committee for his incredible performance in the last 3 years, including his five centuries in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Along with Rohit Sharma, three other names -- wrestler Vinesh Phogat, paddler Manika Batra and Paralympian Mariappan Thangavelu will also be conferred the highest award on August 29.

Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020 which is et to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and skipper Rohit Sharma's performances will be key in determining how far the Mumbai-based franchise go in the IPL 2020.

Dream11's investment in IPL 2020 not just restricted to title sponsorship

Dream11's IPL 2020 investments are not restricted to the IPL title sponsorship amount. According to InsideSport, Dream11 will also be investing in the on-air sponsorships of the IPL 2020. According to the sources, Dream11 has already committed to a large on-air sponsorship deal with the official broadcasters of IPL 2020, Star Sports. Dream11’s commitment with the broadcasters will be in the range of ₹120-140 crore as informed by sources.

Apart from this, Dream11 has also confirmed sponsorship deals in place with six IPL franchises for the IPL 2020. Moreover, Dream11 will also be one of the leading IPL sponsors on the digital live streaming of IPL 2020 with Disney+ Hotstar. When all these deals are put together, Dream11’s advertising investments on IPL 2020 is all set to cross an enormous figure of ₹500 crore.

Dream11, which was started in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, has gone on to become one of the biggest mobile gaming platforms in the country in just over a decade. On top of that, it has also emerged as one of the biggest cricket advertisers in the world.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP