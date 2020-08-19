Dream11's IPL 2020 Title Sponsorship Excites First-ever Brand Ambassador Harsha Bhogle

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is set to have a new title sponsor in the form of Dream11, an online fantasy sports company, on Tuesday, August 18. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier suspended their deal with the China-based VIVO as the title sponsor for the high-octane league in wake of the political tensions between India and China.

According to IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, Dream11 won the sponsorship rights with a bid of ₹222 crore for the much-awaited IPL 2020 season by beating the likes of BYJU'S and UnAcademy. Apparently, the prospect of Dream11 as IPL 2020 title sponsors has excited Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle as he recently took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm for the same.

IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle talks about IPL Dream11 deal

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle took to the microblogging site moments after the IPL Dream11 deal is set to be made official between the BCCI and the fantasy sports giant. Interestingly, Bhogle was the company's first-ever brand ambassador when he signed an endorsement deal with Dream11 back in 2017. In his tweet, the cricket commentator welcomed Dream11 into the tournament and made a claim that the IPL Dream11 deal would be good for companies of the new economy.

Harsha Bhogle’s tweet on IPL Dream11 deal

Welcome to the #Dream11IPL. The new economy companies are dreaming big. Good to see. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 18, 2020

Harsha Bhogle endorses Dream11 back in 2017, watch video

IPL 2020: IPL dates and venue announced

Apart from the IPL sponsors development, the BCCI also came up with a launch date and a venue for the upcoming tournament earlier this month. The IPL 2020 season is currently scheduled to be played between September 19 and November 10 and it will be conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

IPL 2020 updates as announced by BCCI

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: IPLT20.COM and Cricket World Cup Twitter