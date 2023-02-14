'Dreamt Of Playing In WPL': English Cricketer Left 'heartbroken' By Snub In WPL Auction

The inaugural players auction for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) tournament became the talk of the town for the cricketing world on Monday. The five participating teams at the WPL 2023 bought a total of 87 players, out of the 448 players that featured in the final auction list. The complete list of players included several English players, including the likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Heather Knight, and Sophia Dunkley attracted lucrative deals from the teams.

However, there were many players who failed to attract bids from the WPL teams. England’s star cricketer Danni Wyatt was one of the top players who couldn’t find any teams at the WPL 2023 Auction. She later took to her official Twitter handle to reveal her disappointment in not getting selected by any of the WPL teams.

"Dreamt of playing in the WPL"

The 31-year-old revealed that she dreamt of playing in the WPL, which is poised to become the biggest T20 league for female cricketers around the globe. Wyatt previously played in the Women’s T20 Challenge in India, which was organized by the BCCI. She congratulated the players who got selected by the teams but said she is heartbroken for not getting selected.

“Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken. Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket,” Wyatt tweeted. The star allrounder listed her base price as INR 50 lakh for the auction, which was the highest base price for the players who went under the hammer on Monday. Having said that, here’s a look at all the English cricketers who got bought by teams at the inaugural WPL auctions.

