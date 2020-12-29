Home
DRS & Umpiring Errors Trigger 'Umpire's Call' Debate Amid India-Australia Boxing Day Test

The fans were very annoyed after poor umpiring and DRS calls went against team India in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
DRS

Luck did not favour Team India when they had taken the Decision Review System (DRS) during Australia's second innings of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. While the on-field as well as DRS blunders collectively cost India two vital wickets on Day 3, things were pretty much the same on Day 4 as well when Ravichandran Ashwin was deprived of a wicket that he rightfully deserved courtesy of the umpire's call.

'That's ridiculous'

The incident happened in the 102nd over of the Australian second innings. On the final delivery of that over, the veteran offie had bowled a flighted delivery on the pads as the tail-ender Mitchell Starc looked to work the ball towards the leg-side. He ended up missing the ball completely and it struck him on the pads. The Indian players appealed with enthusiasm and they were confident that they had got their man. However, the on-field turned it down after which skipper Ajinkya Rahane decided to get it reviewed.

The Hot Spot had confirmed that there was no bat involved while the Ball Tracker showed that the ball would have ended up clipping the leg-stump. In the end, the batsman got the benefit of the doubt as the umpire had to stay with his original decision as the visitors ended up retaining their review.

However, the angry fans were in no position to let this go unnoticed and they openly criticised the umpiring standards as well as the DRS rules. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Virat Kohli Shares 10-year-old Tweet After ICC Award Win, Looks Back At Journey In Blue

Even though Ashwin could not dismiss Starc, he ended up accounting for Josh Hazlewood in his very next over as the number 11 batsman was castled. The Tamil Nadu cricketer had bowled a flat delivery around the middle and leg stumps as Hazlewood was completely deceived by the amount of spin that had been generated as the ball went right through the gates. The Aussies were bundled out for 200 and India need just 70 runs to level the four-match series 1-1.

READ: Umesh Yadav Suffers Calf Muscle Injury, Doubtful For Next Test

 

First Published:
