Virat Kohli Shares 10-year-old Tweet After ICC Award Win, Looks Back At Journey In Blue

As Virat Kohli earned another accolade on Monday, the Team India captain turned the clock back in time in retrospect of his journey in the world of cricket. The Indian skipper thanked his family, coach, friend and other as he was adjudged the ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Decade on Monday morning. Sharing his tweet from 10 years ago, Kohli asserted that no dream is too big to achieve if 'you believe in yourself and play the sport for the right reasons.'

The tweet shared by Kohli from 10 years ago, "Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team," just before he took international cricket by storm.

Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team.. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 16, 2010

Kohli adjudged ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade

After making his debut for the national team in 2008, Virat Kohli has played 87 Tests, 251 ODIs and 85 T20Is ever since. In Tests, he has plundered 7,318 runs at an average of 53.41 and in ODIs, he has stockpiled 12,040 runs at a prolific rate of 59.31. With 2,928 runs, he is the leading run-getter in the world in international T20 matches and is the only player to simultaneously hold an average of 50-plus across all three formats.

While the Indian captain bagged the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade, he also won the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. Moreover, Kohli also featured in the ICC Test, T20I and ODI teams of the year and was chosen as the captain in the longest format of the game.

In a video message on Monday morning, Kohli said, "I never strive to be better than everybody else. I just wanted to be the best version of myself and I am proud to receive this award because I know the number of quality players that have played in the last decade and what they bring to international cricket as well. It's not a sense of feeling superior to anyone, it is just that I feel this is a recognition of the perseverance and hard work that I have put in the last 10 years and will continue to do so in the future as well."

The Indian skipper recently led the Men in Blue to a T20 series victory against Australia after India's defeat in the ODI series. Kohli also captained India in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy before returning back home for the birth of his first child.

