‘DRS Glitch’ Called Out As Ravindra Jadeja’s Dismissal After Windies Review Stirs Frenzy

Ravindra Jadeja completed his 19th Test half-century on Day 2 of the second Test match between West Indies and India at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. Batting with former captain Virat Kohli for the fifth-wicket partnership, Jadeja helped stitch a mammoth 159 runs stand before perishing in the 104th over of India’s first innings. The Rohit Sharma-led side notched up a total of 438 runs, before reducing the home side to 86/1 at the end of Day 2.

3 Things You Need To Know

Ravindra Jadeja scored 61 runs off 152 balls and was India’s 3rd-highest scorer

Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli earlier hit 80 and 121 runs, respectively

Jadeja grabbed the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul before Day 2 closed

Broadcasters issue clarification after DRS glitch occurs during Jadeja’s wicket

Broadcasters in the tea analysis show of the second Test on Day 2 issued clarification about the DRS howler that occured during West Indies’ review for Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket. In the 104th over of India’s innings, Kemar Roach bowled a delivery wide outside the off stump. Taking a bait, Jadeja went for a drive away from his body, only to see wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva celebrate.

While the batsman remained unfazed, the on-field umpire Marais Erasmus turned down the appeal. However, Windies’ captain Kraigg Brathwaite went ahead with the DRS review, starting with the spin vision, which displayed the bat and ball being closed together. As the TV umpire asked for UltraEdge, the replay that came up was actually a different shot that Jadeja played close to the front pad with a straight bat.

[DRS glitch during review for Ravindra Jadeja's wicket | Image: JioCinema]

With the umpire Michael Gough satisfied, the on-field umpire was asked to reverse his decision as Jadeja walked back after scoring 61 runs in 152 balls. Later in an on-air conversation with Curtly Ambrose and Samuel Badree, Daren Ganga provided clarification on the same. The broadcasters revealed that the right decision was made in the end despite the DRS glitch.

This 👇🏾 is the Jadeja wicket from front on, and from ultra edge...



Are they even the same ball?? How?? I wonder if there was some massive mistake...#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/mDXAmZ2cOB — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) July 21, 2023

"No fault of the umpires or the system" - Daren Ganga

This is the actual replay and the ball part. There was no contact with bat on pad. This is the correct UltraEdge. And the right decision was made in the end, that is the most important thing. Just to clear that issue up and basically set the record straight, no fault of the umpires or the system, it's just a glitch that took place.

Meanwhile, Day 3’s play will begin at 7:30 PM IST with India looking to bowl out the home side as soon as possible.