'It Was Very Satisfying': Virat Kohli's Passionate Response After Record-setting Test Ton

The Day 2 of the second Test match between West Indies and India started with India on 288/4 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja on the crease. Less than an hour into the game, the Queen’s Park Oval crowd witnessed both cricketers reach to individual milestones. While Kohli became the first player ever to score a century on his 500th international game, Jadeja completed his 19th half-century in Test cricket for India.

3 Things You Need To Know

India scored 438 runs in their first innings in the 2nd Test

Virat Kohli registered his 29th Test century, scoring 121 runs off 206 balls

Ravindra Jadeja scored 61 off 152, while R Ashwin hit 56 runs in 78 balls on Day 2

Virat Kohli opens up on his 76th century for India in 500th international game

As Day 2’s play started in Port of Spain, India breached the 300-run mark in 87.2 overs, which was quickly followed by Virat Kohli completing his 100 off 180 balls. In the same over, Jadeja completed his fifty in 105 balls. The former India captained pulled off an innings which was a mix of solidity and elegance, playing in his 500th international game for India.

Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja stitched together a 159-run stand for the 5th wicket and helped India reach a mega first-innings total of 438 runs. Having surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 75 centuries in 500 international games, Kohli opened up on his masterclass in an on-field interview. The 34-year-old admitted to the innings being satisfying as it started at challenging times.

“I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in the rhythm I wanted to be in. Started off in challenging times. I switch on during these times. When I have something to overcome, I get charged up. I had to be patient as the outfield was slow. It was very satisfying as I had to do the hard yards,” said Kohli after the second day’s play.

"I have got more hundreds away than at home"

Meanwhile, the 121-run knock also marked the culmination of Kohli’s five-year drought of the international century outside India. “I have got 15 centuries away from home; I have got more hundreds away than at home. I have got few fifty plus scores. I just have to focus on what I have to do for the team. I try to help the team. These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me," he added.

Speaking on the milestone of playing 500 international games for India, Kohli mentioned it is his fitness that helps him to play all formats with the same intensity. “It is a special occasion for me. Couldn't have asked a better beginning to the Test. There is a sense of history to this ground. The crowd loves their cricket here. Antigua and here are my two favourite venues in the Caribbean. Adelaide in Australia and The Bullring in South Africa are my favourites as well,” he added.

The home side reached 86/1 in 41 overs as Day 2’s play concluded. Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and no. 3 batter Kirk McKenzie will now resume their first innings on Day 3.