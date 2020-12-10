Krunal Pandya Flaunts His First Tattoo, Says 'Ink What You Believe In'

Mumbai's flamboyant cricketer, Krunal Pandya, who has made a significant impact in the cash-rich league with his all-round capabilities on Thursday took to his social media handle to flaunt his first tattoo.

Pandya's intense and massive black shaded tattoo on his arm signifies 'subconscious mind', going by his hashtag. The cricketer wrote, "Ink what you believe in' and called it the 'real source of energy'.

Take a look —

Fans react

Wow that's awesome ❣️ — RajeevKrSharma (@RajeevKrSharma9) December 10, 2020

Nice INK big man!! 👏👌✔️ — Sabari (@Sabarii05) December 10, 2020

Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians team which won its record fifth IPL title on November 10, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final match in Dubai.

CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIFTH TIME!! Hardwork always pays off. Congratulations to everyone at @mipaltan and all our fans 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #Believe🖐🏼 #MIChampion5 pic.twitter.com/czp50lHAl6 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was stopped at by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at the Mumbai Airport recently (in November) after he was found in possession of luxury watches while returning from UAE.

Krunal, who was a part of the IPL-trophy lifting Mumbai side, was questioned by the DRI officials who then later on handed over the case to the Airport customs. "He was stopped and luxury watches were found. Case being small for DRI standards and non-recurring type, as per normal practice it was handed over to Airport Customs", DRI's official statement on Krunal Pandya read.

