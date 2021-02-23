DUM-W Vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

The Dumka Daisies Women will face the Jamshedpur Jasmines Women in the league match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The DUM-W vs JAM-W match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The DUM-W vs JAM-W live match is scheduled to commence at 2:00 PM IST on Tuesday, February 23. Here, we take a look at DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction, DUM-W vs JAM-W live scores, DUM-W vs JAM-W match prediction and DUM-W vs JAM-W playing 11.

DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: DUM-W vs JAM-W live match preview

Coming to the form of both sides, the Dumka Daisies have had a good run in the tournament so far and will look to go all the way till the final. So far the Daisies have won four matches and lost just two with one match getting washed out. The team is currently second on the points table with 18 points, and with this match being the last league stage encounter for the side, the Daisies will only look for a win to seal a spot in the final.

On the other hand, the Jamshedpur Jasmines have had a stop-start season due to which they have found winning matches hard. They have played six matches and have tasted victory in just two games. Their chance to qualify for the finals is almost diminished and they are likely to finish at the 4th spot on the points table, despite having two matches in hand.

DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: Probable DUM-W vs JAM-W playing 11s

DUM-W: Kumari Sabita, Priyanka Sawaiyan (c), Pinky Tirkey (wk), Ruma Kumari Mahato, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anuskha Parmar

JAM-W: Rashmi Gudiya (wk), Pooja Banra, Sunita Kumari, Garima Singh, Niharika Prasad (c), Priti Kumari, Reena Khalkho, Shreyanshi, Priti Tiwary, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore

DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 live: Top picks for DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team

Mamta Paswan

Rashmi Gudiya

Devyani Prasad

Niharika Prasad

DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team

DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: DUM-W vs JAM-W match prediction

As per our DUM-W vs JAM-W match prediction, DUM-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and DUM-W vs JAM-W playing 11 is based on our own analysis. The DUM-W vs JAM-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

