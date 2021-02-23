David Warner Gives HUGE Update To Fans On His Playing Condition Ahead Of IPL 2021

Australian opener David Warner has been away from cricketing action since the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that India won 2-1. He was not included in New South Wale's Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup squads. The southpaw suffered a groin injury during the ODI series against India which kept him out of action for a while. Warner returned for the third Test of the four-match series but it was apparent that the explosive batsman hadn't fully recuperated from the groin injury.

David Warner quashes reports stating he would be out of action for 6-9 months

Recently, there were several reports doing the round on the internet about how Warner's groin injury can keep him out of action for six to nine months. The conjectures emerged after Warner spoke about his injury while commentating on Fox Cricket during Monday's first T20I between New Zealand and Australia. Warner said that he is almost back to full 100% sprinting in a straight line. The cricketer added that in the upcoming week, he will be getting back to fielding, picking up and throwing which he claimed, was extremely difficult for him in the last couple of weeks.

Warner stated that it is now all about the improvement in lateral movement and running between wickets. However, he admitted that the tendon has got a slight tear in it now. Speaking about the same, Warner opined that it's going to aggravate him for the next six to nine months but he was sure that the medicos will help him recover quickly.

However, Warner's comments on air were blown out of proportion. Several reports emerged which stated that Warner could miss the upcoming IPL 2021 and also the T20 World Cup that is slated to be played in India later this year as he will be out of action till November. Looking at the fuss made about his comments, Warner has now provided clarification on his comments on-air and also gave an update about his comeback.

The dynamic Australian took to Twitter and put an end to all the speculations. Warner clarified that all he meant was that despite recovering from the injury, he will have slight pain which will irritate him for the six-nine months. However, he revealed that he is getting back into action on March 4 for New South Wales in a domestic cricket fixture, perhaps as practice before the IPL 2021.

Just to clarify a comment I made on commentary last night, that “My Groin”will need on going treatment and will have an annoying pain for at least 6-9 months. I am returning to play for NSW on the 4th March 2021 #horsesmouth — David Warner (@davidwarner31) February 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Warner is all set to reprise his role as the skipper of the SRH IPL 2021 team. Recently, the SRH IPL 2021 team ended up acquiring services of just three players at the IPL 2021 auction, out of which they scalped two at just their base prices. Considering the fact that the franchise had the lowest remaining available purse of ₹10.75 crore, it was expected that it would be fairly calculative in its approach.

The Hyderabad-based franchise's first pick of the day was Indian left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith who they bought for ₹30 lakh. Their second pick was in the form of middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav. Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021 base price was ₹2 crore. He was signed by the SRH team for the same amount. The final player to join the SRH IPL 2021 team was Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The finger-spinner was also picked up at his base price of ₹1.5 crores. The David Warner IPL salary stands at ₹12.5 crore.

SRH IPL 2021 team

SRH players retained

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH players bought at IPL auction 2021

Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

