Dwayne Bravo Entertains CSK Fans In New 'Champion' Workout Video At Home: Watch

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is one of the most loved cricketers in the world. Besides being an exceptional all-rounder, he is an absolute entertainer. Dwayne Bravo has also proved his mettle in singing and his songs are extremely popular amongst the youth globally.

On Thursday, Dwayne Bravo took to Instagram to post a video of him training in his house. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and everyone has quarantined themselvesm which is why Dwayne Bravo cannot train on the field. But that has not dampened Dwayne Bravo's spirits as he was seen training vigorously in the video. The West Indies all-rounder, who is a part of the CSK team 2020, is training to get ready for the IPL 2020.

Dwayne Bravo is seen training with his own song 'Champion' running in the background. Let's take a look at Dwayne Bravo's training video.

CSK team 2020 star Dwayne Bravo's training video

CSK team 2020 star Dwayne Bravo makes a comeback

Dwayne Bravo recently announced his comeback to T20I cricket. Bravo had retired from international cricket in 2018 but continued to play T20 franchise cricket throughout the globe for teams such as Chennai Super Kings. However, now he has made himself available for selection in this year's T20 World Cup in Australia for the West Indies national cricket team.

While speaking to a few reporters in Chennai recently, Dwayne Bravo talked about how he had retired from the game because of external politics but now that the team's internal and external management has been changed, Bravo has reconsidered his retirement. He also declared himself available for selection, leading up to the marquee tournament.

IMAGE COURTESY: DWAYNE BRAVO INSTAGRAM