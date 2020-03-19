IPL 2020: AB De Villiers Confirms Endorsing Virat Kohli's Fashion Brand

Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have extended their partnership beyond the cricket field. The former South African captain has been roped in as the brand ambassador of fashion brand Wrogn's new activewear line Wrogn Active ahead of the IPL 2020 season. The brand already have Virat Kohli as their brand ambassador since its inception in 2014.

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers roped in as brand ambassador for Wrogn Active, joins Virat Kohli in promoting the brand

On Wednesday, AB de Villiers announced his association with fashion brand Wrogn for their activewear line Wrogn Active. Wrogn's casual wear line has been endorsed by India captain Virat Kohli. Anjana Reddy, founder and CEO of Universal Sportsbiz limited, Wrongn's parent company said that the brand roped in AB de Villiers to relate with Gen Z and make a significant shift from their growing sedentary lifestyle.

Super thrilled to announce the launch of @StayWrogn ‘s active wear line WROGN ACTIVE-a war to end to all excuses!

Gear up for the impending war against laziness here: https://t.co/g7vo1Il0iE#getoffyourass #wrognactive #staymad #staywrogn #activewear pic.twitter.com/U4NxDWcroI — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 18, 2020

RCB team 2020: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli key for RCB in IPL 2020

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli will again be the key men for RCB come IPL 2020. The duo has formed a formidable partnership over the years and will hope that the partnership flourishes as RCB look to win their first-ever IPL title. The franchise spent heavily during IPL 2020 auction and roped in the likes of Australian skipper Aaron Finch, South African duo Chris Morris and Dale Steyn, while also snapping up promising wicketkeeper Josh Phillipe. However, fans will have to wait to see the RCB team 2020 in action after the coronavirus pandemic saw the start of the IPL postponed to April 15.

