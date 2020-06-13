Dwayne Bravo Labels MS Dhoni As The 'biggest Superstar' In Cricket Yet The 'most Humble'

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, labelling him as the 'biggest superstar' in cricket. Bravo also attributed the success of CSK in IPL to Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming. The Caribbean cricketer, who has been with CSK since 2011, also stated that the IPL franchise is a 'special team' and has the most loyal fans.

Speaking to former Zimbabwe cricketer Pmmie Mbangwa during an Instagram live session, Bravo said, "MS Dhoni is the biggest superstar in cricket and in our team. He was one of the easiest people to interact with, outside of the cricket field, he is like playing video games and his door is open at all times. Whenever you talk about the biggest superstar, you think a person like Dhoni is the most humble of them all. CSK is a special team and we have the most loyal fans."

Furthermore, he added, "I think a lot of credit for CSK's success has to be given to Dhoni and Fleming, obviously the owners, they trust both Fleming and Dhoni. So there is no outside interference when it comes to decision making, both are very big students of the game. Players love MS and it's an environment and franchise that allows you to be you."

Akmal bats for Dhoni

During a Q&A session on Friday, when asked by a sports web portal about his pick for Team India's wicketkeeping slot in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan's Kamran Akmal chose the Ranchi-lad straightaway. However, the Pakistan batsman also picked KL Rahul as his second choice for the slot. With Rishabh Pant failing to perform consistently, KL Rahul has been donning the gloves across ODIs and T20s for a while now. However, Rahul has not been seen as a long-term option to keep wickets.

Jadeja pens down poem for MS

Taking to Instagram, the star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja on Friday posted an image of Mahi where he can be seen walking inside what seems to be an arena or the CSK dressing room. In the image, MS Dhoni is seen walking past Ravindra Jadeja's poster where he is celebrating a wicket, and below it has been mentioned that Ravi was awarded the Man of the Match in a game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, what really stood out is here is that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper is keenly looking at the poster that is featuring Jadeja and that is why the Gujarat cricketer decided to dedicate a poem to the 'Captain Cool' that reads 'Tumhari nazron mein humne dekha ... ajab si chhahat jalak rahi hai'.

