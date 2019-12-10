Dwayne Bravo Talks About His Love For Bollywood; Cricketer Set To Record New Track

Former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo is currently on a multi-city musical tour to India. He is accompanied by his team champion to record a track titled The Chamiya Song. In an interview with a media agency, Dwayne Bravo shared his insights on the Indian culture and Bollywood.

Dwayne Bravo and his Bollywood connection

Dwayne Bravo is a household name among Indian cricket fans. His Indian Premier League (IPL) exploits for Chennai Super Kings and his dancing celebrations aside, the all-rounder is also famous for his musical numbers. He recently recorded a song with Punjabi singer Jassi Gill. Bravo has openly admitted that he vividly follows Bollywood movies and is an admirer of many Indian movie stars.

In the interview, Dwayne Bravo revealed that he sees a lot of opportunity and scope for music artists in both India and West Indies. It is something that drives him to do more such musical collaborations with Indian artists in the future. Incidentally, the owner of his CPL team Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) is also a known Bollywood star whom the cricketer admits to being a big admirer of Bollywood. Among other Indian stars, Bravo revealed that he admires Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as well.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings for ₹6.4 crores ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 auction. The auction is scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 19. Bravo was one of the 20 players retained by the franchise who will once again don the yellow jersey in next year’s IPL.

Windies all-rounder @DJBravo47 has retired from international cricket - rewind to the men's @WorldT20 final in 2016 where his 3/37 helped his side become two-time champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/M2cTBeCA9t — ICC (@ICC) October 25, 2018

