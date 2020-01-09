DYA-W Vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

PCB Dynamites and PCB Blasters will play in the first game of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Let us look at the DYA-W vs BLA-W dream11 preview, schedule, teams and other details of the match.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri net worth, BCCI salary, roles in cricket and latest investments

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2020

Time: 12:30 PM IST

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Match Preview

This is the first match of PCB’s National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 season. There are three teams in the tournament, with all three teams will play each team twice in the 8-day tournament. Nahida Khan will lead Dynamites while the Blasters will be led by Rameen Shamim. Irum Javed, Nahida Khan and Omaima Sohail are the top picks for Dynamites, while Aliya Riaz and Rameen Shamim are the top players to watch out for the Blasters.

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Line-ups

Dynamites XI: Nahida Khan (C), Irum Javed, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Sidra Amin.

Blasters XI: Rameen Shamim (C), Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Maham Tariq, Anum Amin, Hurraini Sajjad, Natalia Pavaiz, Noreen Yaqoob, Sidra Nawaz, Ayesha Nasim.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Cricket taken to court by sacked coach Chandika Hathurusingha: Report

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain

Captain: Sana Mir

Vice-captain: Rameen Shamim

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sidra Nawaz

Batters – Irum Javed, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Javeria Rauf

All-Rounders – Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir

Bowlers – Diana Baig, Aliya Riaz, Rameen Shamim

Also Read | ICC cricket committee member Jayawardene: Personally, I feel Tests should remain as it is

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Match Prediction

Blasters are the favourites to win the match against Dynamites.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham cheekily hits back at Twitter follower over fantasy cricket troll