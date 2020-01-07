Jimmy Neesham Cheekily Hits Back At Twitter Follower Over Fantasy Cricket Troll

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is known for making headlines with his witty remarks on Twitter. From time to time, he also interacts with his fans on various social media platforms. Quite recently, the cricketer took to the micro-blogging site and hilariously replied to a fan.

The Kiwi cricketer's sense of humour was at display once again when he responded cheekily to a fan who blamed him for costing him several points in his Fantasy League team. The fan had not only picked Jimmy Neesham in his team for the ongoing Super Smash tournament, but also made him his captain. Neesham, however, did not make it to the playing XI itself.

Twitter user trolls Jimmy Neesham

@JimmyNeesh yesterday I made you Captain in my fantasy cricket contest and you didn't bowl an sigle over forget about batting. Please inform next time before match. — भटकती आत्मा (@iamGuman) January 7, 2020

Jimmy Neesham who is famous for his cheeky replies ended up replying in his witty, trademark fashion.

Jimmy Neesham gives it back in style

That’s amazing coz I made you captain of my fantasy things-I-don’t-care-about team and you earned me 5 trillion points https://t.co/9lnwHSpgXY — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 7, 2020

Jimmy Neesham was picked up by Kings XI Punjab at the IPL Auction 2020

Jimmy Neesham was acquired by the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL Auction 2020. KXIP acquired Neesham for a meagre ₹50 lakh. He has established himself as a dependable batting all-rounder in the past year and his presence was vital in New Zealand's World Cup campaign too. His base price was ₹50 lakh and the Kings XI enthusiastically placed their bid in no time to rope in the Kiwi all-rounder. It came as a surprise that no other team bid for Jimmy Neesham.

