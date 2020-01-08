Ravi Shastri Net Worth, BCCI Salary, Roles In Cricket And Latest Investments

Ravi Shastri is one of the most recognisable faces in Indian cricket. Shastri is a former cricket player, who is currently the head coach of the Indian national cricket team. He has also been a popular commentator in the past. He had played for the India national cricket team between 1981 and 1992 in both Tests and ODIs. After starting his career as a left-arm spin bowler, he went on to transform into a batting all-rounder. Shastri has had many achievements in his cricket career where he was also named the Champion of Champions in the World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985.

Happy New Year! Guys, you have had an outstanding year in 2019 and now get ready to attack the fresh challenges ahead. Enjoy the rest. See you with 2020 vision 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/lwNGj0bj6O — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 31, 2019

Ravi Shastri net worth

Ravi Shastri has donned many hats in the game of cricket. According to Celeb Worth, Shastri has a net worth that stands at an estimated $8 million (₹57.24 crore). He is the highest-paid coach in the world and bags a huge amount from the BCCI. His revised annual package from 2019 is reported to be somewhere between ₹9.5 crore to ₹10 crore as per a leading national daily.

He is also believed to have earned a decent amount as a commentator and also as the director of the national team. Shastri also serves as a Strategic Advisor to the board of a mining company called India Resources Limited. It is a foreign company that operates an underground mine in India. Last week, he also invested a whopping ₹58.8 lakh in GreyCells Education Private Limited, an Indian educational institute which also has a branch in the Middle East, according to an Indian online business news website.

