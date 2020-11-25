DYA W Vs CHA W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's T20 Championship Preview

PCB Dynamites Women will face PCB Challengers Women in Match 3 of the Women's T20 Championship on Wednesday, November 25. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our DYA W vs CHA W match prediction, probable DYA W vs CHA W playing 11 and DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 team.

DYA W vs CHA W live: DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction and preview

The Dynamites started their campaign with a win over Blasters Women in their opening match by chasing down 138 with 5 balls remaining. The chase was led by Ayesha Zafar (65) with Javeria Rauf (35 runs) providing the finishing touches to the run chase. They would be looking to make it two wins out of two by beating PCB Challengers Women in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, PCB Challengers will play their first match of the campaign after their first fixture against the Blasters was washed out. A great contest between two sides is on cards and so fans can expect a great match if there are no rain interruptions during the match.

DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11

DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction: DYA W probable playing 11

Nahida Khan, Aima Saleem, Hafsa Khalid (wk) Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Umme Hani, Rameen Shamim (c), Nashra Sundhu, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima, Diana Baig.

DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction: CHA W probable playing 11

Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir.

DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction: Top picks from DYA W vs CHA W playing 11

Fatima Sana

Muneeba Ali

Ayesha Zafar

Iram Javed

DYA W vs CHA W match prediction: DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 team

DYA W vs CHA W live: DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction

As per our DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction, DYA W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction, top picks and DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DYA W vs CHA W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket / YouTube

