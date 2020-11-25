DYA W Vs CHA W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's T20 Championship Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
PCB Dynamites Women will face PCB Challengers Women in Match 3 of the Women's T20 Championship on Wednesday, November 25. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our DYA W vs CHA W match prediction, probable DYA W vs CHA W playing 11 and DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 team.
The Dynamites started their campaign with a win over Blasters Women in their opening match by chasing down 138 with 5 balls remaining. The chase was led by Ayesha Zafar (65) with Javeria Rauf (35 runs) providing the finishing touches to the run chase. They would be looking to make it two wins out of two by beating PCB Challengers Women in the upcoming match.
PKR1.7million Women's T20 championship to begin on 22 November— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 21, 2020
Preview: https://t.co/bbiqTPF7wt#BackOurGirls | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/fSM5LH0wOl
On the other hand, PCB Challengers will play their first match of the campaign after their first fixture against the Blasters was washed out. A great contest between two sides is on cards and so fans can expect a great match if there are no rain interruptions during the match.
Nahida Khan, Aima Saleem, Hafsa Khalid (wk) Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Umme Hani, Rameen Shamim (c), Nashra Sundhu, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima, Diana Baig.
Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir.
Fatima Sana
Muneeba Ali
Ayesha Zafar
Iram Javed
As per our DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction, DYA W will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction, top picks and DYA W vs CHA W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DYA W vs CHA W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
