Eagle-eyed Fans Have Gala Time At Shubman Gill's Sticker Peeling Off His Bat As India Win

Debutant Shubman Gill has had a great outing in the ongoing Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He had scored an important 45 while opening in the first innings and then, with India needing just 70 runs to level the four-match series, he let his bat do the talking again scoring an unbeaten 35 as the visitors came out on top.

Amid this, one thing that netizens noticed while he was batting in the fourth innings was that the sticker of his bat had peeled off while he attempted a cover-drive. A GIF of the same was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

After watching the GIF, it was just a matter of time before the curious yet creative netizens made their presence felt and they had their own take on this. Here are some of the reactions.

But his shots are sticking — MicroMan (@MicroManinTown) December 29, 2020

Wonderful! At least nobody can take that away from Australia in this match that they managed to get Gill's bat sticker off. — Rahul Sen (@RahulSaysSo) December 29, 2020

Fortunately, not a Carberry-style split-at-the-handle 😇 — Brandon (@b3108) December 29, 2020

He'll manage — Femiway Bunty (Totally not Arjun) (@ArjunCh57635799) December 29, 2020

READ: Gavaskar Agrees With Sachin Tendulkar's Stand On Getting Umpire's Call Reviewed In DRS

Australia bundled out for 200, India successfully chase 70

The Aussies in their second innings were bundled out for 200 as they could only manage to get a lead of 69 runs which means that the visitors needed just 70 runs to level the series 1-1. All-rounder Cameron Green top-scored for the hosts with 45 while debutant Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 3/37. In the chase, Gill and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane made short work, accomplishing the 70-run target in just 15.5 overs.

Earlier, Australia had begun their innings at 128/6 with just a 2-run lead and even though the lower-middle order, as well as the tail-enders, tried to stage a fightback, they were simply outdone by the Indian bowlers courtesy of a few remarkable bowling performances as they could only manage to add 67 runs to their overnight score.

READ: DRS & Umpiring Errors Trigger 'Umpire's Call' Debate Amid India-Australia Boxing Day Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.