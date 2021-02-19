ECS T10 Barcelona Kharian Cricket Club Vs Bangladesh Kings Live Stream, Pitch And Weather

Kharian Cricket Club will battle it out against Bangladesh Kings in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Kharian Cricket Club vs Bangladesh Kings live stream info, the Kharian Cricket Club vs Bangladesh Kings squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Kharian Cricket Club vs Bangladesh Kings live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Kharian Cricket Club vs Bangladesh Kings match preview

Kharian Cricket Club are currently flying high by winning two of their three matches in the tournament so far. Their previous match was versus table-toppers Minhaj which they won by 1 run and clearly showed how good team they are. They will be hoping to continue their fine run and register yet another win over struggling Bangladesh Kings.

For Bangladesh Kings, a win over Skyways by 8 wickets in their previous match will prove to be a confidence booster which will motivate them to perform really well versus Kharian Cricket Club. They will certainly start as underdogs in this match and will look to give their opponent a run for their money.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Kharian Cricket Club vs Bangladesh Kings squads

Kharian Cricket Club: Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman, Abdul Awan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Junaid Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Junaid Ilyas, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir.

Bangladesh Kings: Ajamal Naseri, Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam Foysol, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan.

Kharian Cricket Club vs Bangladesh Kings live scores: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

Let's take a look at the pitch and weather report for the match. The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board. Coming to the weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted partly sunny conditions but there is no chance of rain. With rain staying away from the contest, both teams will be happy to get a full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Kharian Cricket Club vs Bangladesh Kings live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the Kharian Cricket Club vs Bangladesh Kings live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket

