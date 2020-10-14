ECS T10 Barcelona KCC Vs UCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Kings CC and United CC Girona are set to battle each other in the 9th league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 14. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the KCC vs UCC live streaming info, how to watch KCC vs UCC live in India and where to catch the KCC vs UCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: KCC vs UCC live streaming info and preview

UCC will start with a slight advantage over KCC as they are well versed with conditions, having played one match earlier in the tournament. For KCC, this will be the first match of the tournament and they would look to hit the ground running with a win. With two full points up for grabs and both teams having good players in their ranks, expect the contest to be an exciting affair.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of KCC vs UCC live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of the KCC vs UCC live streaming, the conditions do not look good with Accuweather is predicting intermittent clouds as well as chances of rain. The humidity forecast clocks in at 67% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius. Rain interruption is certainly going to be a concern for both teams.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of KCC vs UCC live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, with the conditions being cloudy for this match, bowlers will likely enjoy batting on the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make good use of condition and make early inroads in the opponents batting lineup.

KCC vs UCC live streaming: KCC vs UCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch KCC vs UCC live in India and KCC vs UCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For KCC vs UCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket

