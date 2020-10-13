Suresh Raina Sets Up New Initiative For The Underprivileged, Jonty Rhodes Lauds Cricketer

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina made himself unavailable from the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season citing personal reasons. Apparently, the Team India veteran is still keeping himself busy these days with an initiative. Quite recently, Suresh Raina took to Twitter and announced his project at a Ghaziabad-based government school, which is set to provide better amenities to the underprivileged.

Suresh Raina’s new initiative hailed by Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes

On Tuesday, October 13, Suresh Raina took to Twitter and shared updates about his “fantastic work” in Ghaziabad. In the caption, he confirmed that his ‘Garcia Raina Foundation’ completed the aforementioned project with the help of “YUVA Unstoppable”. Suresh Raina revealed that with the initiative, the students of the school will now be able to get better basic amenities and smart classrooms as well.

Delighted to share another fantastic project completed by @grfCare & @UnstoppableYUVA at a government school in Ghaziabad.

Separate bathrooms for boys & girls; dishwashing, drinking and handwashing facilities; smart classroom & much more. Thanks to both the teams for great work. pic.twitter.com/2lKF708RWv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 13, 2020

Former South African cricketer and Punjab’s fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has time and again praised Suresh Raina for his athletic fielding abilities. Now, the legendary South African took time to shower praise on the ex-Indian cricketer for his off-the-field work as well. Just moments after Suresh Raina’s tweet, Jonty Rhodes took to the microblogging site and admired his work.

No wonder u have been training so hard little brother @ImRaina , so much more work to be done. Amazing that u are making such a huge difference with @grfCare #champion https://t.co/qRIpdgBQtJ — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) October 13, 2020

Suresh Raina retirement post on Instagram

The Suresh Raina retirement announcement was made by the cricketer himself on August 15. He made his international debut back in 2005 and represented his national side in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is till 2018. Before the Suresh Raina retirement news, the stylish southpaw was part of the Indian side that lifted the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

How much is Suresh Raina net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Suresh Raina net worth is estimated to be ₹185 crore (US$25 million). His net worth includes the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player. The Suresh Raina net worth also constitutes the income he generates through his endorsement deals with brands like Intex, HP and CEAT Tyres.

