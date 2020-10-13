Dream11 IPL: Delhi Will Look To Avoid Huge Unwanted Record In Rajasthan Encounter

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi side is comfortably placed at No. 2 on the updated points table of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. They will now face the Rajasthan team in their next game. Apparently, the Delhi franchise will be looking to avoid an unwanted record when they take field in their upcoming match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi, Punjab currently tied with 99 Dream11 IPL defeats

Delhi was one of the original eight franchises that took part in the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2008 (under the leadership of Virender Sehwag). The franchise has never lifted the coveted trophy but have gotten close to doing so in 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2019 (reaching the semi-finals/playoffs on all four occasions). While they look clear favourites in making it to this year’s playoffs as well, Delhi’s overall Dream11 IPL win percentage (44.78 percent) is the lowest among all active teams.

Since the tournament’s inception, the Delhi side has played 184 matches where they won 80 and lost 99 of those. If Shreyas Iyer and co. lose to Rajasthan in their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game, they will become the first team in IPL history to register 100 defeats. However, if they managed to edge past Rajasthan, the same threat will loom over KL Rahul’s Punjab (also 99 defeats) when they play their next game a day later, i.e. on Thursday, October 15 against Bangalore.

Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi in Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

So far in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season, the Delhi team has won five out of their seven matches. They are tied with defending champions Mumbai in terms of number of wins but are placed one spot below them due to a slightly inferior net run-rate.

A look into Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi will go up against Rajasthan on October 14 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They will then cap-off their league campaign with a match against Bangalore on November 2. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

