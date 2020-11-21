ECS T10 Barcelona PAK Vs CTL Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Pak I Care will face Catalunya CC in the 1st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash on Saturday, November 21. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the PAK vs CTL live streaming info, how to watch PAK vs CTL live in India and where to catch the PAK vs CTL live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PAK vs CTL live streaming info and preview

This is a fresh start for teams taking part in the tournament. The ECS T10 Barcelona Bash provides an opportunity for four select Catalonian teams - Badalona Shaheen CC, Catalunya CC, Catalunya Tigers CC and Pak I Care CC - to battle each other in 12 T10 matches over the next three days.

BREAKING! Barcelona Bash starting Saturday.

Watch 🏏 European Cricket Series Barcelona Bash 🏏

Live & Exclusive on Sports Flick Worldwide @SportsFlick

- @Dream11 and @FanCode in India! pic.twitter.com/zuu4pe2R8s — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 20, 2020

PAK are coming into the tournament after winning the ECS T10 Barcelona trophy on Friday after beating Catalunya CC by 8 wickets. The champions will be looking to win the second trophy in succession in this competition. CTL meanwhile will look to avoid consecutive losses against their opponents and unlike the last match, they would look to put up a better fight this time around.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 45% with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip was helpful for both batsmen and bowlers during the recent tournament and is unlikely to change much. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. With the pitch still looking balanced batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board

PAK vs CTL live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PAK vs CTL live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PAK vs CTL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

