KL Rahul Toils Hard During Group Training Session Ahead Of Aus Limited-overs Series

KL Rahul seems to be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of Team India's gruelling two-month long all-format series against Australia Down Under. Earlier, Rahul's team-mate, as well as a good friend, veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin was seen giving throwdowns to him using a tennis racquet during the net session to help the limited-overs specialist prepare well for getting used to the bouncy pitches Down Under that offer a lot of uneven bounce upfront.

Now, the Karnataka cricketer has posted a video of his group training sessions on social media.

'Loving the group training sessions'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 28-year-old had posted a video of his gym session with his team-mates. The beginning of the video resembles the intro of a blockbuster movie as Rahul can be seen sweating it out in the gym. He can be seen engaging himself with upper-body as well as lower-body exercises, pulldowns, etc. After a tiring day at the gym, KL is seen venturing out to a marketplace in Sydney as the video ends. KL Rahul went on to caption the video as 'Loving the group training sessions. Had been too long since we all did that'.

Loving the group training sessions 🇮🇳

Had been too long since we all did that 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/ILsQwzm353 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 20, 2020

Rahul had a dream run in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as he ended up winning the Orange Cap for being the top-scorer (670 runs in 14 matches) and he would be hoping to replicate his IPL performances in the upcoming limited-overs series. The first ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Friday i.e. November 27.

An important limited-overs series for India

Team India will be seen in action for the first time in almost nine months when they lock horns with the five-time world champions at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Friday. The Men In Blue had suffered a 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand earlier this year and they would be hoping to rediscover their rhythm in the 50-overs format by getting the better of the Aaron Finch-led side in their own backyard.

Coming to the T20Is, India would be hoping to repeat the heroics of the 2015/16 season where they had whitewashed the Aussies by a 3-0 margin. However, what is more, important here is that the 2007 World T20 champions will be hoping to start identifying the players who can be a part of the core team for next year's ICC T20 World Cup that they will be hosting in October-November.

As this is India's first-ever T20I series post-COVID-19 break, this is where they would be looking to strategize and plan as the race to the T20 cricket's showpiece event begins.

