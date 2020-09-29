ECS T10 Frankfurt TCP Vs FCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt will square off against Frankfurt Cricket Club in the European Cricket Series T10 2020. The match will be played on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Here's our match preview for the contest and where to catch ECS T10 Frankfurt TCP vs FCC live streaming

ECS T10 Frankfurt live in India: TCP vs FCC live streaming and schedule

ECS T10 Frankfurt TCP vs FCC live streaming will be available on the official website of the European Cricket Network, along with Dream Sports' FanCode app for India. The European Cricket Network will also provide updates on the TCP vs FCC live scores during the match. Here are the other TCP vs FCC live streaming details:

Venue: Frankfurt Oval

TCP vs FCC live streaming date: Tuesday, September 29, 2020

TCP vs FCC live streaming time: 6.30 pm IST

ECS T10 Frankfurt live in India: TCP vs FCC live streaming and preview

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt have endured a dismal start to the campaign this season with two defeats in the opening two games. Darmstadt CC e.V defeated TSV Cricket Pfungstadt by six wickets in the previous match. They languish in the fifth spot in Group A, while Frankfurt Cricket Club occupy the third spot in the group. With a victory and a defeat each, Frankfurt have bagged two points in all. Frankfurt defeated Darmsdtadt by 10 runs in the previous clash.

ECS T10 Frankfurt: Pitch and weather report

The weather is expected to hover in the range of 16°C, according to AccuWeather. Cloudiness with showers is expected throughout the duration of the match, with a 95 per cent cloud cover. The team that bats second will likely have an edge in the game, as suggested by previous match stats.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live: TCP vs FCC live streaming and squad list

Frankfurt Cricket Club: Hasan Nauman, Alim Al Razy, Aqil Tariq, Naqash Naveed, Ayub Pasha, Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Sanjeev Taneja, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Sahil Hussein, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Kamran Mohmand, Iqbal Muhammad, Shafqat Ali, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Masoud Irfan Sanan.

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Khalid Mahmood Babar, Zeshan Atif, Barkat Ali, Zeeshan Ali, Tousif Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zulfiqar Zafar Ahmad, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas

Image courtesy: European Cricket Twitter

