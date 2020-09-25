Dean Jones Death: Ex-Australian Batsman's Top Records In International Cricket

Australian legend Dean Jones, who was a part of the broadcasting team in the Dream11 IPL 2020, suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 59 years of age because of the same. The development of the event has left fans and people from cricket fraternity in shock. Dean Jones was a prolific cricketer who took up coaching and broadcasting assignments in the latter half of his career.

Dean Jones also was a part of the broadcasting team for the Dream11 IPL 2020. The cricketer's death has left a void that will be tough to fill for fans of the sport. Let us look at the highlights from the illustrious career he had.

ALSO READ | Dean Jones Death: Australian Legend Agreed To Mentor National T20 Side, Says Justin Langer

ALSO READDream11 IPL 2020 Match 7 Chennai Vs Delhi Rivalry: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Lead H2H Stats

Dean Jones death: A look at his cricket career

Dean Jones was first included in the Australia Test side in the year 1984 for the West Indies series. Based on his impressive batting performances, the batsman went on to feature in 54 Test matches for Australia with a staggering average of 46.55. The stalwart represented his country in 164 ODIs and amassed over 6,000 runs in the format. Jones was hailed as one of the smartest brains in cricket, and his approach in ODIs was phenomenal.

Fondly referred to as 'Professor Deano' by his colleagues, he played his most memorable innings against India in Chennai in 1986, where he was vomiting on the pitch due to the severe heat. Being the tough bloke he was, he battled it out in the middle to score a double century despite unfavourable circumstances. Dean Jones won the Australian Cricketer of the Year award in 1990 for his consistent performances and cemented his place in the star-studded Australian line-up. The batsman was instrumental in the country's success in the 1987 World Cup in India as well.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Fined 12 Lakh For Bangalore's Slow Over-rate Versus Punjab

Dean Jones commentary and coaching aspirations

'Professor Deano' was popular for his distinctive commentary during several high-profile cricket tournaments. He was a regular feature in the Indian Premier League. Alongside his commentary stints with various leagues in India, including the Karnataka Premier League and Tamil Nadu Premier League, the former cricketer also had coaching interests. Dean Jones was associated with Islamabad United and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League as a head coach. During his time as a commentator for Shpageeza Cricket League of Afghanistan in 2017, the Australian had narrowly escaped a bomb blast.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Set To Achieve Significant Milestone In Dream11 IPL 2020 Match Vs Delhi

Image Source: Dean Jones Instagram