New Zealand Cricket To Spend $1.3 Million For Quarantining Players During Home Summer

West Indies and Pakistan are set to tour to New Zealand later this year as cricket resumes in the country. New Zealand Cricket will strive to ensure all the necessary precautions, considering a big squad from both Pakistan and West Indies will travel to the country. The cricket board plans to roll out the preparations early to tackle the logistical challenges that may come their way due to the COVID-19 situation. A bio-secure environment for the players is also on the cards.

New Zealand Sports Minister Grant Robertson disclosed to Stuff that the cost they are likely to incur is $NZD 7000 ($USD 4575) per person for the mandatory 14-day quarantine period in the country. The schedule for the tours will be announced on Tuesday after the government granted permission to New Zealand Cricket to go ahead with it. A press conference is scheduled to announce the International schedule for summer and also for the Super Smash competition.

New Zealand Criicket will probably shell out NZD $2 million (USD $1.3 million) for quarantining the players ahead of their series. Despite the added cost, David White, CEO of New Zealand cricket, is certain that the benefits from the tours will be more significant when compared to the total cost incurred. The board is also optimistic about the possibility of a crowd during the matches.

Players to train at Lincoln

The players during the tour will train at New Zealand Cricket's High-Performance Centre at Lincoln. The board plans to adopt Managed Isolation Quarantine for all the personnel. White confirmed that New Zealand Cricket is aware of the added costs for quarantine and sanitization facilities, along with the travelling and accommodation.

The Dream11 IPL 2020-bound Black Caps players such as Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and skipper Kane Williamson, who will return to the country in November after the completion of the Dream11 IPL 2020, will also be subject to these norms. The players will begin their preparations for New Zealand Cricket's summer after the completion of their Dream11 IPL 2020 assignments. The Board also has made it clear that player in isolation will be treated as if they have the COVID-19 virus to ensure there is no lapse after the commencement of the tour.

Kane Williamson represents the Hyderabad side in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and is yet to make an appearance in the playing 11 this season. While Trent Boult has impressed by bowling tight lines with the new ball for Mumbai, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham will also look to make an impact on his return to the cash-rich league. Jimmy Neesham will serve the Punjab side in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Image Source: Kane Williamson Instagram