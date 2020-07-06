ECS T10 Stockholm NAC Vs STT Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Nacka CC (NAC) will take on Stockholm Tigers (STT) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka on Monday, July 6. The NAC vs STT live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Here are the NAC vs STT live streaming details, NAC vs STT live telecast in India details, NAC vs STT live match details and where to catch the NAC vs STT live scores.

Also Read: NAC Vs STT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

NAC vs STT live streaming: NAC vs STT weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy with chances of rain during the NAC vs STT live match. Coming to the pitch the 22-yard strip been an absolute beauty to bat on. Last four matches of ECS T10 Stockholm played at the venue were high-scoring and batting first should be a good idea. However, if rain intervenes and a shortened game happens, chasing will be the better option then.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Broadcasters Doubt Tournament Taking Place Due To Poor Market Conditions: Report

NAC vs STT live scores: NAC vs STT live telecast in India and NAC vs STT live streaming details

The NAC vs STT live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the NAC vs STT live streaming of the ECS T10 Stockholm by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the NAC vs STT live match. The ECS T10 Stockholm, NAC vs STT live streaming will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Reveals How He Succeeded In Getting The Better Of Ricky Ponting

NAC vs STT ECS T10 Stockholm, NAC vs STT live scores: Squad updates

NAC vs STT ECS T10 Stockholm, NAC vs STT live scores: Squad updates: NAC

Rashid Khan, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Zabi Zahid, Abdul Hakeem, Azam Momand, Khalid Azizi, Syed Ahmad. Shakil Jalali, Oman Zazai, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan.

Also Read: Brad Hogg Confident Virat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkar's Batting Records

NAC vs STT ECS T10 Stockholm NAC vs STT live scores: Squad updates: STT

Arif Hossain, Rashedul Islam, Faruk Ahmed, Kawser Ahmed, Hafizur Rahman, Rizvi Hoque, Akash Islam, Asif Ferdous, Humayun Kabir (WK)/Tanin Ahmed (WK), Sayem Chowdhury, Rudro Karim. Tanin Ahmed/Humayun Kabir, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Bappy Chowdhury, Shahawazur Rahman

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)