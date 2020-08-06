ECS T10 Malmo KACC Vs AF Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Karlskronazalmi Cricket Club (KACC) will square off against Ariana AKIF (AF) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament on Thursday, August 6. The match will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden. Here are the KACC vs AF live streaming details, how to watch ECS T10 live in India and where to catch the KACC vs AF live scores.

Also Read: KACC Vs AF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

KACC vs AF live streaming: KACC vs AF ECS T10 Malmo preview

Both teams have had differing starts in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. AF started their tournament on a really good note and have managed to win both of their encounters in convincing fashion. On the other hand, KACC lost their first game whereas their second match was abandoned due to rain. This could be a one-sided affair looking at the current form of both teams.

Also Read: AF Vs ACC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

KACC vs AF live streaming: KACC vs AF weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, the weather will be mostly sunny with no chance of rain during the match. Coming to the pitch, artificial turf will be used and the team winning the toss will likely look to bat first and put up a big score.

Also Read: Ishant Sharma Opens Up About MS Dhoni's Role In Persisting With Him Despite Poor Numbers

KACC vs AF live scores: ECS T10 live in India and KACC vs AF live streaming

The telecast of ECS T10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy KACC vs AF live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Malmo KACC vs AF live streaming will begin at 3 PM IST. For KACC vs AF live scores, fans can visit Cricket's Sweden's Twitter page. Fans can also enjoy the ECS T10 Malmo KACC vs AF live streaming on European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

Also Read: Babar Azam's Stroke-filled 69 Dominates Rain-hit Day 1 Of Eng Vs Pak Test; Watch Video

KACC vs AF live scores: KACC vs AF ECS T10 Malmo squad details

KACC vs AF live scores: KACC vs AF ECS T10 Malmo squad details: KACC squad

Arifullah Khawari, Amir Zada, Ayaz Hussain, Farhad Zamani, Zia Rahman, Bin Yamin, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Rama Reddy, Muhammad Tarar, Yawar Saeed, Narasimha Nannur, Mohammad Wakas, Shahbaz Ishaq, Sher Rahman, Nasirali Kovvuru and MohsinUllah Safi

KACC vs AF live scores: KACC vs AF ECS T10 Malmo squad details: AF squad

Paramjot Singh, Hardeep Virk, Inderjeet Singh, Krishna Digumurthi, Ayubkhan Azizi, Imran Khan, Farid Mohammad, Malyar Babak, Karandeep Singh, Mohammad Babak, Dharmender Singh, Debarchan Dash, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Khaled Mohammad, Naser Baluch, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Mahmood Hijazi, Yarmal Oryakhel, Oktai Gholami, Sabaoon Mangal and Abdul

(IMAGE COURTESY: FANCODE)