Babar Azam's Stroke-filled 69 Dominates Rain-hit Day 1 Of Eng Vs Pak Test; Watch Video

The England vs Pakistan 2020 series began on Wednesday, with Pakistan winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Day 1 of the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series was a rain-curtailed one, with play eventually being stopped after 49 overs due to bad light. However, the limited amount of cricket was enough for both sides to give a good account of themselves, with the match hanging in the balance after the day’s play.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Day 1 roundup

Pakistan ended Day 1 of the first match of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series with the scoreboard reading 139/2. Azhar Ali won the toss and chose to bat first, with openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali holding their own against James Anderson and Stuart Broad initially. However, the arrival of Jofra Archer signalled the first wicket for Joe Root’s men, as the pacer dismissed Abid Ali.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali departed soon as well, with Chris Woakes trapping the batsman LBW. After going two down, Babar Azam and Shan Masood showed great resolve, managing to keep their concentration intact during the stop-start game and keeping the scoreboard ticking. The rain-hit Day 1 eventually finished after the umpires judged that the light wasn’t suitable for play, with only spinners being allowed to bowl during the later stages.

Babar Azam fifty the highlight of England vs Pakistan 2020 series Day 1

5️⃣0️⃣ for Babar Azam 🎉



He's taken only 70 balls to reach the mark 🔥 #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/gKIi4GUO3q — ICC (@ICC) August 5, 2020

The best player of the day was certainly Babar Azam, as the player gave a great account of himself in testing conditions. Babar Azam came into the England vs Pakistan 2020 series under a lot of pressure and hope, as Pakistan fans and pundits alike compared the player to Indian captain Virat Kohli. Showing no signs of buckling under the Virat Kohli comparisons, the batsman played a great knock, being cautious early and getting into his groove later on.

Azam played several classy shots during his fifty, playing all throughout the field. Babar Azam played spinner Dominic Bess particularly well as he made his way to a well-deserved fifty. After the day’s player, Nasser Hussain claimed that Babar Azam is in the same class as Virat Kohli and now should be part of the ‘Fab Five’ featuring Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and the Pakistan player himself.

Babar Azam. The right contender to be in Fab Four #PakvsEng @babarazam258 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 5, 2020

Eng vs Pak live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs PAK live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Twitter page as well. Eng vs Pak live scores can also be found on FanCode.

