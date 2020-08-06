KACC Vs AF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

Karlskronazalmi Cricket Club (KACC) will face Ariana AKIF (AF) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo Tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Thursday, August 6, 3 PM IST. Here is a look at our KACC vs AF Dream11 prediction, KACC vs AF Dream11 team and KACC vs AF Dream11 top picks.

Also read: SOP For IPL 2020: Covid Tests On Days 1, 3 & 6 To Enter 'Bubble'; Then A Test Every 5 Days

KACC vs AF Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have had differing starts to the tournament. AF started their tournament on a really good note and have managed to win both of their encounters very convincingly. On the other hand, KACC lost their first game whereas their second match was abandoned due to rain. This could be a one-sided affair looking at the current form of both teams.

Also read: IPL Teams Seek SOP Fixes; Want Shorter Quarantine, Scope To Meet Family & Sponsorship Work

KACC vs AF Dream11 prediction: KACC vs AF Dream11 team, full squads

KACC vs AF Dream11 prediction: KACC vs AF Dream11 team: KACC squad

Arifullah Khawari, Amir Zada, Ayaz Hussain, Farhad Zamani, Zia Rahman, Bin Yamin, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Rama Reddy, Muhammad Tarar, Yawar Saeed, Narasimha Nannur, Mohammad Wakas, Shahbaz Ishaq, Sher Rahman, Nasirali Kovvuru and MohsinUllah Safi

Also read: England Players Enjoy A Game Of Football On Day 1 Of First Test Against Pakistan; See Clip

KACC vs AF Dream11 prediction: KACC vs AF Dream11 team: AF squad

Paramjot Singh, Hardeep Virk, Inderjeet Singh, Krishna Digumurthi, Ayubkhan Azizi, Imran Khan, Farid Mohammad, Malyar Babak, Karandeep Singh, Mohammad Babak, Dharmender Singh, Debarchan Dash, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Khaled Mohammad, Naser Baluch, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Mahmood Hijazi, Yarmal Oryakhel, Oktai Gholami, Sabaoon Mangal and Abdul

Also read: 'It's Unfinished Business': Steve Smith Sets His Goal On Ashes Series Triumph In Future

KACC vs AF Dream11 top picks

D Dash

N Baluch

M Babak

S Rahman

KACC vs AF Dream11 prediction: KACC vs AF probable playing XI

KACC vs AF Dream11 prediction: KACC vs AF probable playing XI: KACC

Sher Rahman, Nasirali Kovuru, Muhammad Ayaz Hussain, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Muhammad Tarar, MohsinUllah Safi, Rama Mohan Reddy, Shahbaz Ishaq, Farhad Zamani, Zia Rahman, Mohammad Wakas

KACC vs AF Dream11 prediction: KACC vs AF probable playing XI: AF

Debarchan Das, Khaled Mohammad, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Hardeep Virk, Naser Baluch, Dharmender Singh, Oktai Gholami, Imran Khan, Yarmal Oryakhel, Mohammad Babak, Indrajeet Singh

KACC vs AF Dream11 team

KACC vs AF Dream11 prediction

As per our KACC vs AF Dream11 prediction, AF will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KACC vs AF Dream11 prediction, KACC vs AF Dream11 top picks and KACC vs AF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KACC vs AF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET)