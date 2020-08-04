ECS T10 Malmo ECC Vs HSC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Evergreen Cricket Club (ECC) will square off against Helsingborg Royals Sports Club (HSC) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament.on Tuesday, August 4. The ECC vs HSC live match will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden. Here are the ECC vs HSC live streaming details, ECS T10 live in India and where to catch the ECC vs HSC live scores.

ECC vs HSC live streaming: ECC vs HSC ECS T10 Malmo preview

Both teams got off to a losing start to the tournament on Monday. ECC lost both their matches on Monday, while HSC also tasted defeat in the same amount of matches they played on Monday. Both the teams will look to win the match to kickstart their campaigns and stay in the hunt for a place in the semi-final. Expect the match to be a hard-fought contest.

ECC vs HSC live streaming: ECC vs HSC weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, the weather will be partly sunny during the ECC vs HSC live match. Coming to the pitch for the ECC vs HSC live match, artificial turf will be used for the match and the team winning the toss will be looking to bat first and put up a big score.

ECC vs HSC live scores: ECS T10 live in India and ECC vs HSC live streaming

The telecast of ECS T10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the ECC vs HSC live streaming of the ECS T10 Malmo Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the ECC vs HSC live match. The ECS T10 Malmo ECC vs HSC live streaming will begin at 1:00 PM IST. For ECC vs HSC live scores, fans can visit Cricket's Sweden's Twitter page. Fans can also enjoy the ECS T10 Malmo ECC vs HSC live streaming on European Cricket Network YouTube channel.

ECC vs HSC live scores: ECC vs HSC ECS T10 Malmo squad details

ECS squad

Rizwan Shah, Umar Nawaz, Tauqeer Ahmed, Shahid Sarwar, ZahidKaini, Zia Ul Haq, Waqar Khan, Raja Ilyas, Mehraan Khan, Irfan Mian, Aftab Mohammad, Ahmer Ali, Arsalan Ali, Asif Kalyal, Nazar Mohammad, Wahidullah Mohammadullah, Saqib Latif, Waqas Ali, theRaees Ahmad and Shamraiz Iqbal.

HSC squad

Davinder Singh, Madhan Raman, Rohit Saproo, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Phani Kompella, Abinash Panda, Sahil Rathod, Sachin Shetty, Aravind Chandrasekaran, Satish Kunjir, Arulpraksh Madhu and Santosh Marathe.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)