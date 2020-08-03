Shahid Afridi Pins Hopes On A Draw Against England In Tests, Feels Pak Has Bleak Chances

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi believes that a draw against England in the upcoming Test series will be as good as a win for the touring Asian side. Expressing his 'high hopes' from the Azhar Ali-led side, Afridi highlighted that English conditions are difficult when it comes to Test matches. Earlier, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal had also placed his bets on England to win the Test series.

The former Pakistan skipper and explosive all-rounder exuded confidence in the experienced management of the touring Pakistan side. Speaking to Pakistan Cricket, he said, "I think the presence of this management is a big plus for our team and I am confident that these former stalwarts will be able to guide the players well session to session in the Tests."

Afridi also expressed that he is looking forward to some 'top performances' from Babar Azam. "He is a wonderful talent and I don’t think he has taken the pressure of being made captain. He is going to be the backbone of the Pakistan batting and he is a very focussed player. In the coming days he should single-handedly win matches for Pakistan," Afridi said.

Ajmal bets on England

Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal placed his bets on England to win the upcoming Test series against the Men in Green post the COVID-forced break. Ajmal has stated that he would be 'surprised' if Pakistan wins even one match. The former off-spinner believes that the visiting team is 'inexperienced' and has a lot of young players.

“I think England are clear favourites because Pakistan’s track record in Test cricket, in the recent past, is not very good. I would be surprised if Pakistan even wins one match,” Pakistan Cricket quoted Saeed Ajmal as he spoke at a teleconference.

Pakistan tour of England 2020

The Pakistani squad had reached England on June 28 for a bilateral series that was originally scheduled to be played from July 30 to September 2.

However, as per the revised schedule, the two teams will now lock horns in a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from August 5 to September 1 as the reigning ODI world champions will be hosting Ireland in a three-match ODI series preceding the bilateral series against the Men In Green. Azhar Ali will be leading Pakistan in Tests whereas, the current top-ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam will be leading the former number one T20I side in the game's shortest format.

