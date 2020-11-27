ECS T10 Malta MAR Vs OVR Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Marsa CC will take on Overseas CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Friday, November 27. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MAR vs OVR live streaming info, how to watch MAR vs OVR live in India and where to catch the MAR vs OVR live scores.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: MAR vs OVR live streaming info and preview

MAR is currently the better team of the two an will be coming into the match in confidence looking at their opponent's poor record in the campaign so far. MAR are third on the points table and will look to move up to the second spot if they beat their opponent by a huge margin and improve net runrate.

OVR meanwhile are on a four-match losing streak. They are running out of matches to fight for a place in the knockout stage. MAR will also present a tough challenge and they will have to play really well to beat the opponent. While the match looks one-sided on paper, OVR will be hoping to put up better fight and win the match.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rain is likely to stay away. The humidity forecast is at 55% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. With rain unlikely to interrupt the proceedings, fans are likely to witness a full contest.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful for bowlers with the matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest is likely to be a low-scoring one.

MAR vs OVR live streaming: MAR vs OVR live in India and MAR vs OVR live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MAR vs OVR live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MAR vs OVR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket/Twitter

