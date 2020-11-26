NZ Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Squads News And 1st T20I Match Preview

New Zealand (NZ) will square off with West Indies (WI) in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday, November 27 at the Eden Park in Auckland. The NZ vs WI live action will kick off at 11:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our NZ vs WI match prediction, NZ vs WI squads and NZ vs WI Dream11 team. NZ vs WI live action in India will be available on FanCode.

NZ vs WI match preview

The New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series is of great significance for both nations as they embark on their cricketing endeavours amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first international assignment for New Zealand after the COVID-19 induced break whereas for West Indies this will be their first ODI series. They toured England in July in a three-match Test series which they lost 1-2 after winning the first match. Both sides have some brilliant players within their ranks which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NZ vs WI Dream11 team

New Zealand: Tim Southee (Captain), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams

NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NZ vs WI playing 11

Tim Seifert

Lockie Ferguson

Nicholas Pooran

Sheldon Cottrell

NZ vs WI match prediction: NZ vs WI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor (Vice-captain), Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Hayden Walsh, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Sheldon Cottrell

NZ vs WI live: NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction

As per our NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction, WI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction, top picks and NZ vs WI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NZ vs WI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

