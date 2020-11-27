Sanjay Manjrekar Roasted On Twitter For Mocking Ravindra Jadeja 'again' Publicly

India and Australia are currently battling it out in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. This is the first international assignment for Team India since the COVID-19 induced hiatus in March. On the other hand, Australia last played an ODI series in September against England which they clinched by a 2-1 margin. As far as the recent meetings between these two sides are concerned, the two cricketing giants competed in a three-match ODI series in January which India won 2-1.

Twitterati roast Sanjay Manjrekar for undermining Ravindra Jadeja

Ahead of the series, there were uncertainties about India's team combination due to Rohit Sharma's absence. Fans, as well as, cricketing pundits came up with their probable XIs for the first ODI. Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also came up with his probable XI for the India vs Australia 1st ODI.

Manjrekar picked his playing XI where he took a subtle jibe at Ravindra Jadeja by mentioning that he is picking his probable XI based on the principle of playing specialists. His predicted XI included Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur. Moreover, besides Kuldeep's name in the tweet, Manjrekar mentioned that Kohli will go with Jadeja.

Here you go Vaibhav..

Based on the principle of playing specialists -

1- Shikhar

2- Mayank

3- Virat

4- Shreyas

5- Rahul

6- Manish

7- Shami

8- Kuldeep( Virat will pick Jadeja )

9- Chahal

10- Bumrah

11- Shardul/ Saini https://t.co/vFgwF6XliF — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 26, 2020

In fact, when one of the Twitter users pointed out how Jadeja can cover all bases and be vital in Aussie conditions, Manjrekar said that India can use him as a substitute fielder.

Use him as substitute fielder first chance you get. 😉 https://t.co/xb1Wx73af7 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 26, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar's tweet didn't go well down with the Twitterati. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed the veteran commentator for having a go at Jadeja. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

I like how this statement swings like pendulum 😅

Yes kuldeep when paired with chahal is lethal

But india currently needs that no 7 batting from jadeja! As, if shardul is omitted then there are 4 no 11 batsmen back to back! — शुभम राऊत (@ShubhamRaut2397) November 26, 2020

Jadeja in form so every captain pick in the playing 11 ....

But u always underestimate him why? — Gokulram (@Gokul41845313) November 26, 2020

He is supposed to be a bowling allrounder.



Can you check what sort of a bowling form he is on currently without mentioning the fact that Kuldeep didn't play much for kkr. — Sanjay More (@sanjaymore27) November 26, 2020

Thank God you aren't selecting any teams. Pandey ahead of Pandya? Jadeja deserves to play for India in all the 3 formats. He has been in the best batting form of his life. Wonder if this selection is based more on revenge rather than logic. — Akshay Subramanian (@AkshaySubraman1) November 26, 2020

Jadeja will make any playing 11, thank god @BCCI didn't allow you to commentate which would have worsen this year and make it intolerable. — Kaustav Paul (@kaustavpaul9) November 26, 2020

This is not the first time that Manjrekar has expressed his apparent dislike for Jadeja. During the 2019 World Cup, Manjrekar had called the Indian all-rounder a bits-and-pieces player which has caused a huge controversy. Moreover, in November 2019, he questioned Harsha Bhogle's credentials on-air while commentating in the historic India-Bangladesh pink-ball Test.

Manjrekar was subsequently sacked by the BCCI ahead of the India-South Africa series in March, which was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the former cricketer is back in the commentary box for the India-Australia series.

