ECS T10 Malta OVR Vs MSW Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Overseas CC will take on Msida Warriors CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Wednesday, December 2. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the OVR vs MSW live streaming info, how to watch OVR vs MSW live in India and where to catch the OVR vs MSW live scores.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: OVR vs MSW live streaming info and preview

OVR will be coming into the match in full confidence, having recently tasted their first win in the competition. They are currently on a 2-match winning streak and will be looking to continue their winning momentum and move up the points table by winning this contest.

MSW are currently fourth on the points table and are coming into the match having lost their previous match. This match is really important for them because if they do upset OVR, they stand a chance to climb to the second spot on the points table. Though MSW look to be slight favourites, OVR will look to win their third straight match.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

There looks to be no change in the 22-yard strip which has been helpful for bowlers with the matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest could to be a low-scoring one.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be cloudy with showers expected during the match. The humidity forecast is at 76% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. Despite rain set to interrupt the proceedings, fans will be hoping to witness both teams getting a chance to play the full quota of overs.

OVR vs MSW live streaming: OVR vs MSW live in India and OVR vs MSW live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch OVR vs MSW live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For OVR vs MSW live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

