OVR Vs MSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Overseas CC will face Msida Warriors CC in the Match 29 of the ECS T10 Malta on Wednesday, December 2. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our OVR vs MSW match prediction, probable OVR vs MSW playing 11 and OVR vs MSW Dream11 team. The OVR vs MSW live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

OVR vs MSW live: OVR vs MSW Dream11 prediction and preview

This is first match of the double header between both these sides. OVR finally managed to register their first win of the tournament by beating American Unversity of Malta twice on Tuesday. In the first match, OVR beat American Unversity of Malta by 25 runs, while in the second encounter they beat them by 5 wickets in a nail-biting encounter. Thanks to that double win, they have managed to pull themselves out of the bottom and will look to continue their winning momentum.



MSW lost their previous match to American Unversity of Malta by 2 wickets and will look to bounce back with a win. They are currently 4th on the points table and a win will see them move up to the second spot. An exciting clash is on the cards as both teams would look to take full points on offer.

OVR vs MSW Dream11 prediction: Squads for the OVR vs MSW Dream11 team

OVR vs MSW Dream11 prediction: OVR squad for OVR vs MSW Dream11 team

Clyde Palmer (wk), Daniel Kniverton, Heinrich Gericke, Jurg Hirschi (c), Andy Naudi, Lee Tuck, Deon Vosloo, Christo Viljoen, Ethan Xuereb, Gerald Sant, Jack Barritt, Sean Byrne, Charl Kleinepunte, David Marks, James Spackman, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns.

OVR vs MSW Dream11 prediction: MSW squad for OVR vs MSW Dream11 team

Rahul Nair (c), Justin George, Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Samuel George (wk), Manuel Antony, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas, Akhil Piostine, Sachin Baby, Dives Kumar, Rijesh Jayamalli, Rajeesh Mundoli, Jibin Sebastian.

OVR vs MSW Dream11 prediction: Top picks for OVR vs MSW playing 11

Rahul Nair

Justin George

Heinrich Gericke

Daniel Kniverton

OVR vs MSW match prediction: OVR vs MSW Dream11 team

OVR vs MSW live: OVR vs MSW Dream11 prediction

As per our OVR vs MSW Dream11 prediction, MSW will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The OVR vs MSW Dream11 prediction, top picks and OVR vs MSW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OVR vs MSW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter

