ECS T10 Prague PRS Vs PCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Prague Spartans are set to battle it out with Prague CC in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament on Tuesday, October 6. The match will be played Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the PRS vs PCC live streaming info, how to watch PRS vs PCC live in India and where to catch PRS vs PCC live scores.
Also Read: PRS Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview
PRS will be looking to register their first win of the tournament after ending Day 1 with one win and one draw from two matches. This match is a must win for PRS if they want to stay in course for a place in the knockout stage and in order to win the team will be looking to field their best players. When it comes to PCC, they too will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign and so this match could be a great contest.
The first game tomorrow in the European Cricket Series is @PragueSpartans v @PragueCricket here is @MrMaximooooo with his previewhttps://t.co/nSeK6CrNDY#Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic— Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) October 5, 2020
Also read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Franchise Earnings, Players' Salaries To Be Cut By UAE's 2018 VAT Policy?
Coming to the weather ahead of the PRS vs PCC live streaming, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match. The humidity is forecasted for 54%, while the temperatures hovering between 9-15 degrees Celsius. Despite the cloud cover, there are chances that both teams might get to play their full quota of overs.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming Pokes Fun At MS Dhoni, Chennai Team's Average Age
The pitch appears to be a balanced once and fans can witness a great contest between the ball and the bat. However, with the conditions being partly cloudy for this match, bowlers will be looking to take full advantage of the conditions. The team winning the toss could be looking to bowl first.
Also Read: BCCI Invested More Than ₹1 Crore To Get Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Back To Cricket?
The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PRS vs PCC live in India and PRS vs PCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PRS vs PCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020 points table: Delhi pip Mumbai at the top, Bangalore's net run rate falls
9 mins ago
PRS vs PCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Prague game preview
49 mins ago
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Bangalore in trouble as AB de Villiers walks back; Delhi strikes
16 hours ago
Meg Lanning could equal massive Ricky Ponting record in third ODI vs New Zealand
11 hours ago
Botham introduced as a peer in the House of Lords
12 hours ago
Delhi cricket again in trouble due to another dubious deal making them lose 1.72 crore?
12 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points