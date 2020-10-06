ECS T10 Prague PRS Vs PCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Prague Spartans are set to battle it out with Prague CC in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament on Tuesday, October 6. The match will be played Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the PRS vs PCC live streaming info, how to watch PRS vs PCC live in India and where to catch PRS vs PCC live scores.

ECS T10 Prague: PRS vs PCC live streaming and preview

PRS will be looking to register their first win of the tournament after ending Day 1 with one win and one draw from two matches. This match is a must win for PRS if they want to stay in course for a place in the knockout stage and in order to win the team will be looking to field their best players. When it comes to PCC, they too will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign and so this match could be a great contest.

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Weather report ahead of PRS vs PCC live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of the PRS vs PCC live streaming, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match. The humidity is forecasted for 54%, while the temperatures hovering between 9-15 degrees Celsius. Despite the cloud cover, there are chances that both teams might get to play their full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Pitch report ahead of PRS vs PCC live streaming

The pitch appears to be a balanced once and fans can witness a great contest between the ball and the bat. However, with the conditions being partly cloudy for this match, bowlers will be looking to take full advantage of the conditions. The team winning the toss could be looking to bowl first.

PRS vs PCC live streaming: PRS vs PCC live in India & ECS T10 Prague live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PRS vs PCC live in India and PRS vs PCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PRS vs PCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: Prague Cricket Club / Twitter

