BCCI Invested More Than ₹1 Crore To Get Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Back To Cricket?

Youngsters Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi have impressed fans with their stellar performances in the Dream11 IPL 2020 for the Kolkata side. The franchise has shown immense faith in the duo and they have lived up to the expectations. Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi have dealt with several injuries early in their careers, which jeopardized their future in professional cricket. The franchise and The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) supported the two youngsters in their rehabilitation.

A senior BCCI official, while speaking to Outlook, mentioned that Kamlesh Nagarkoti was sent to the United Kingdom (UK), where several specialists were consulted as the fast bowler suffered a knee and a back injury shortly after the Under-19 World Cup in 2018. Kamlesh Nagarkoti was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for almost one and a half years while he recovered from his injuries.

ALSO READ | 'Age Is Just A Number For Some': Irfan Pathan Takes A Dig At MSD; Harbhajan Supports

Speaking about Shivam Mavi's injuries, the BCCI official added that the 21-year-old pacer dealt with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury followed by a stress fracture last year while playing the Dream11 IPL. Shivam Mavi got injured yet again after last year's domestic season. As per the BCCI official, Mavi recovered much faster than Kamlesh Nagarkoti as he spent eight months in the NCA.

ALSO READ | Washington Sundar Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, House And Personal Life On 21st Birthday

The cricket board had spent around ₹1 to 1.5 crore for the duo's rehabilitation, as stated by the BCCI official. The youngsters were identified as special talents by the cricket board and as a result; they strived to ensure they are deemed fit as soon as possible and left no stones unturned in the process. The figure mentioned by the BCCI official is a rough estimate of the actual cost as he revealed that is very difficult for him to quote an exact figure considering all the overheads.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Poses For Special Photo After Chennai Confirm Crossing 6 Million Instagram Fans

Currently, with the Kolkata side for the Dream11 IPL 2020, the two youngsters have made a significant impact in the opportunities they have gotten so far. Shivam Mavi was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell against Rajasthan in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Kamlesh Nagarkoti has also made vital contributions for his franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020 with disciplined bowling and athletic fielding and the future seems bright for both the youngsters

Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

The franchise had shared the official Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 team schedule on their Instagram account. The two-time champions are positioned at the fourth place on the points table. Dinesh Karthik and co. will look to continue their form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 in an attempt to lay their hands on the championship for the third time.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar, Fans Left In Splits After Brett Lee Makes Fun Of Him In Old Video: Watch

Image Source: Kolkata team Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.