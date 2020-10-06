PRS Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview

Prague Spartans are all set to take on Prague CC in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament on Tuesday, October 6. The match will be played Vinor Cricket ground in Prague at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the PRS vs PCC live streaming info, how to watch PRS vs PCC live in India and where to catch PRS vs PCC live scores.

PRS vs PCC Live: PRS vs PCC Dream11 prediction and preview

PRS did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost their opening match against Vinohrady CC by 9 wickets. They had a chance to bounce back by beating United CC in their second match but it was abandoned due to bad weather, handing them their first point of the tournament.

The upcoming match against PCC provides PRS with an opportunity to get their first win of the tournament. On the other hand, PCC will be playing their first match of the tournament and they will be eager to hit the ground running with a win. A cracking contest is on cards with both teams looking to field their best players in the PRS vs PCC playing 11.

PRS vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PRS vs PCC Dream11 team

PRS vs PCC Dream11 prediction: PRS squads for PRS vs PCC Dream11 team

Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Parth Bhalodiya, Neeraj Tyagi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Prasannaa Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Suhaib Wani,Suresh Kuramboyina, Shanmugham Ravi, Ashutosh Arya, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagor, Ghanshyam Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Valliveti.

PRS vs PCC Dream11 prediction: PCC squads for PRS vs PCC Dream11 team

Hilal Ahmad, Kushal Mendon,Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Prakash Sadasivan,Sudita Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Jinnu Panilet, Pavan Sunkara,Naveen Padmaraju, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan,Keyur Mehta,Piyushsingh Baghel,Ali Hassan,Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy Gunasekaran,Smit Patel,Rohit Deshmoyni, Aakash Parmar,Jeet Shah,Anthony Thompson

PRS vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from PRS vs PCC Dream11 team

Aakash Parmar

Satyajit Sengupta

Ali Hassan

Neeraj Tyagi

PRS vs PCC match prediction: PRS vs PCC Dream11 team

PRS vs PCC match prediction

As per our PRS vs PCC match prediction, PCC will be favourites to win the match

Note: The PRS vs PCC Dream11 prediction, PRS vs PCC top picks and PRS vs PCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PRS vs PCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter

