PRS Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview

Prague Spartans are all set to take on Prague CC in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament on Tuesday, October 6. The match will be played Vinor Cricket ground in Prague at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the PRS vs PCC live streaming info, how to watch PRS vs PCC live in India and where to catch PRS vs PCC live scores.
PRS did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost their opening match against Vinohrady CC by 9 wickets. They had a chance to bounce back by beating United CC in their second match but it was abandoned due to bad weather, handing them their first point of the tournament.
The first game tomorrow in the European Cricket Series is @PragueSpartans v @PragueCricket here is @MrMaximooooo with his previewhttps://t.co/nSeK6CrNDY#Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic— Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) October 5, 2020
The upcoming match against PCC provides PRS with an opportunity to get their first win of the tournament. On the other hand, PCC will be playing their first match of the tournament and they will be eager to hit the ground running with a win. A cracking contest is on cards with both teams looking to field their best players in the PRS vs PCC playing 11.
Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Parth Bhalodiya, Neeraj Tyagi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Prasannaa Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Suhaib Wani,Suresh Kuramboyina, Shanmugham Ravi, Ashutosh Arya, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagor, Ghanshyam Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Valliveti.
Hilal Ahmad, Kushal Mendon,Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Prakash Sadasivan,Sudita Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Jinnu Panilet, Pavan Sunkara,Naveen Padmaraju, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan,Keyur Mehta,Piyushsingh Baghel,Ali Hassan,Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy Gunasekaran,Smit Patel,Rohit Deshmoyni, Aakash Parmar,Jeet Shah,Anthony Thompson
As per our PRS vs PCC match prediction, PCC will be favourites to win the match
